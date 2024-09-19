

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio (ACET) reported ADI-001 clinical biomarker data from the Phase 1 GLEAN trial which further reinforces the potential of ADI-001 as a best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy for autoimmune diseases. ADI-001 showed robust tissue trafficking resulting in high levels of ADI-001, significant chimeric antigen receptor T cell activation, and complete CD19+ B cell depletion in secondary lymphoid tissue.



'These results clearly support the potential of ADI-001 and Adicet's off-the-shelf gamma delta CAR T cell platform, by demonstrating robust trafficking and complete B cell depletion in tissue, while providing superior exposure of ADI-001 in secondary lymphoid tissue compared to published third-party data reported for alpha-beta CAR T therapies,' said Blake Aftab, Chief Scientific Officer.



Adicet is advancing the ADI-001 clinical program, and expects to report initial clinical data in the first half of 2025.



