Imizamo Group Ltd: TCL Leads, the World Follows: World's Top Television Tech Leader Sets the Bar

JOHANNESBURG / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Often when we consider the volume of technological advances, we can fail to recognise just how much this has completely changed the world around us even in our homes and offices. It is not only in highly visible technology areas such as space tech and communications that massive advances have been made, but even in the humble television.









Considering that the first televisions were made less than a hundred years ago, it is quite remarkable that the tech we see today has developed in such a short space of time. One of the groundbreaking leaders driving this innovation is TCL Electronics, a global giant in consumer electronics. With decades of pioneering advancements in television technology, TCL Electronics stands at the forefront of the industry. The company boasts an impressive portfolio of 130,000 technology patent applications and operates 43 research and development centres worldwide.

Given that TCL Electronics acquired its first television division only in 1994, its rapid advancement in TV technology is truly impressive. Since then, the company has been at the forefront of Mini LED technology development. With three generations of innovation under its belt, TCL has emerged as a pioneering leader in the Mini LED TV industry. In 2019, TCL Electronics made headlines by unveiling Vidrian, the world's first Mini LED technology. The following year, they introduced groundbreaking displays with the world's first 6.7" AMOLED rollable display and a 17" printed OLED scrolling display. By 2021, TCL pushed the boundaries even further with the world's first OD-Zero Mini LED TV.

TCL's commitment to innovation is supported by its advanced research facilities, which include facilities for optical design simulation, Mini LED technology (Pangu), screen technology, picture quality algorithms, and automatic tuning. The company's labs are accredited by CNAS and include energy efficiency, safety, and wireless performance labs, as well as internationally recognized TÜV Rheinland and Intertek testing centers.

Since 2018, TCL Electronics has been at the forefront of Mini LED technology. Their pioneering efforts began with the world's first Mini LED TV in 2019, setting a new industry standard. In 2021, TCL further cemented its leadership by launching the world's first 8K TV with OD-Zero Mini LED technology.

In 2022, TCL Electronics introduced the C12E 4K Mini LED TV, featuring DBR chip coating and dispensing technology, which won prestigious awards such as "EISA PREMIUM MINI LED TV" and "EISA BEST BUY LCD TV". TCL's latest innovation is their QD-Mini LED technology with Halo control and the revolutionary TCL AiPQ processor, marking a new era in television display excellence.

The company's success extends beyond display technology into audio innovation and strategic partnerships. In 2017, TCL launched the world's first 7.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos TV sound system with the 85X6. By 2021, the X12 series introduced the world's thinnest 15mm 5.1.2 channel TV soundbar. In 2022, the X11 series debuted as the first ultra-thin TV with a fully integrated 2.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos sky sound system.

TCL's commitment to their "Inspire Greatness" philosophy is evident in their advancements. Their technological achievements have earned them the title of the world's leading brand in large-screen televisions, reflecting the brilliance and innovation at the heart of their cutting-edge technology.

