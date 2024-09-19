

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Jobless Claims, Existing Home Sales, and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity might be the highlights on Thursday.



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 511.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 94.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 429.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Wednesday. The Dow fell 103.08 points or 0.3 percent to 41,503.10, the S&P 500 slipped 16.32 points or 0.3 percent to 5,618.26 and the Nasdaq dipped 54.76 points or 0.3 percent to 17,573.30.



On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 230K, while it was up 230K in the prior week.



The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 2.0, while it was down 7.0 in August.



The Current Account for the second quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $259.5 billion, while the deficit in the prior quarter was $237.6 billion.



The Leading Indicators for August is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 40 bcf.



Ten-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPS will be issued at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $7.115 trillion.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.69 percent to 2,736.02 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 2 percent to close at 18,013.16.



Japanese markets logged strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 2.13 percent to 37,155.33, with exporters such as automakers and electronics makers leading the surge. The broader Topix index settled 2.01 percent higher at 2,616.87.



