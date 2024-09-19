Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 15:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Radware is Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Bot Management by QKS Group

  • The QKS Group formerly known as Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Bot Management vendors.
  • Radware, with its comprehensive technology for Bot Management, has received the strongest ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Radware as the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2024, for the third consecutive year.

QKS Group

Riya Tomar, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Radware Bot Manager employs AI-powered machine learning algorithms and behavioral analysis to accurately differentiate between legitimate user interactions and bot traffic as well as block malicious bot activities, such as account takeover, data scraping, and payment fraud. Radware Bot Manager also includes comprehensive reporting and analytics to monitor bot activity as well as adaptive threat detection mechanisms that evolve to counter emerging bot tactics. These features enable businesses to maintain the integrity of their online services and enhance their overall cybersecurity posture."

Radware Bot Manager is part of the company's Cloud Application Protection Service, an integrated platform for web application firewall, API protection, bot management, client-side protection, and web DDoS protection. Powered by and infused with the AI-based intelligence and GenAI capabilities of Radware EPIC-AI, the integrated platform provides precise, hands-free, and real-time protection.

Visit for more info: https://qksgroup.com/market-research/spark-matrix-bot-management-q2-2024?id=8016

"Driven by AI, today's new generation of bad bots are more sophisticated, persistent, and aggressive than ever before," said Sharon Trachtman, Radware's chief marketing officer. "To rise to this new bot challenge, our fight AI with AI approach to protection preemptively and automatically blocks malicious sources while delivering a wide range of granular and accurate mitigation options. We are proud to be recognized as the leader in bot management for the third consecutive year while helping our customers protect their brands and reduce their costs."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Bot Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. In addition, the study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Additional Resources:

  • For more information about Radware, visit here.
  • Complimentary Download - SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2024

About Radware

Radware® is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS.

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Media Contact

Gerri Dyrek
Radware
Email: gerri.dyrek@radware.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group formerly known as Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

Contact:
Shraddha Roy
PR & Media Relations
QKS Group
Regus Business Center
35 Village Road, Suite 100,
Middleton Massachusetts 01949
United States
Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com
Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/resources/newsroom/radware-is-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-for-bot-management-by-qks-group?id=771
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radware-is-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-for-bot-management-by-qks-group-302253189.html

