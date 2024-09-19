Silicon Foundry and Kearney Introduce 'The Collective // Supply Chain' to Help Organizations Identify Trends and Solutions for Future-Proof Supply Chains

The immersive program will provide supply chain professionals with frontline insights, targeted connectivity, and actionable opportunities, enabling them to make strategic decisions that strengthen and accelerate their supply chain initiatives.

Silicon Foundry , a Kearney-owned innovation advisory firm, today announced the launch of The Collective // Supply Chain, a year-long, membership-based program providing supply chain professionals with access to a curated flow of real-time insights, an executive peer community, expert consultations, exclusive events, and a presence in the heart of Silicon Valley. The Collective // Supply Chain addresses the challenges of navigating modern supply chain disruptions, optimizing processes, and integrating advanced technologies to achieve operational excellence.

Kearney's recent COO Innovation Radar survey found that 90%+ of corporations increased their innovation budgets in the past year. High-ROI opportunities exist across the supply chain, with logistics technology use cases delivering the highest returns, on average. Top-performing companies achieved returns of 5X to 6X on these resource investments.

Supply chains, however, inevitably face a wide range of challenges due to physical and digital disruptions. Lingering pandemic issues, heightening geopolitical tensions, and ever-shifting supply and labor dynamics fuel economic uncertainty, as well as increased costs and demand struggles. While new automation and AI-powered solutions have improved efficiency, they require new skills and adaptations. Isolated digital investments in complex environments cause process lags and hinder data capabilities, resulting in misaligned demand-supply profiles and limited impact on decision-making, agility, and risk management. The Collective // Supply Chain addresses these challenges by informing and empowering leaders from select forward-thinking, world-class organizations to identify the latest trends, emerging technology startups, and solutions, enabling them to design and implement future-proof supply chain strategies.

"We understand the unique challenges that exist in defining and executing supply chain strategies, as well as navigating the universe of new relevant technologies and services from startups and incumbents alike," said Neal Hansch, CEO of Silicon Foundry. "The Collective // Supply Chain has been architected to bring together supply chain practitioners and innovators to share insights, discover and evaluate new solutions, and facilitate impactful collaborations that will drive their businesses forward."

Silicon Foundry Partner, Farzin Shadpour , who will lead the new program, brings two decades of global experience in supply chain management, venture capital, and corporate innovation. His deep expertise in guiding Fortune 500 companies through digital transformation and investment strategies makes him a key asset.

"I'm excited to join Silicon Foundry and use my global experience to help corporations navigate supply chain innovation," said Shadpour. "Collaborating with world-class leaders to drive digital transformation is what drew me to this role, and I look forward to supporting our members in embracing new technologies and unlocking growth."

"The launch of The Collective // Supply Chain underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and resilience in supply chain management across global markets," said Evan Gutoff, Partner at Kearney. "Through The Collective // Supply Chain, we are equipping leaders with the tools and intelligence needed to drive sustainable growth."

The program is ideal for senior operations leaders, manufacturing executives, logistics leaders, procurement executives, finance and analytics teams, and IT decision-makers. What's included:

The Assembly: Quarterly multi-day leadership forums

Discover & Engage : Bespoke research to identify startups in areas of interest

Insights and Content Series : Monthly reports highlighting industry trends, market maps, and emerging technologies

Expert Consultations: Personalized consultations with industry experts from Kearney and Silicon Foundry

Exclusive Events Series : Ongoing engagements convening entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and industry peers

Future of Supply Chain Summit: Annual marquee event featuring expert panel discussions, networking opportunities, and strategic insights

The Collective // Supply Chain is the first in a series of planned Collectives that will be launched. For more information about The Collective // Supply Chain, please contact thecollectives@sifoundry.com .

###

ABOUT SILICON FOUNDRY:

Silicon Foundry, a Kearney company, is an innovation advisory firm that catalyzes opportunities and accelerates change to push the frontier of what's possible. The firm helps its Members navigate new technologies and market shifts, discover and engage with key emerging leaders, and unlock high-impact customer, partnership, investment, co-creation, and acquisition opportunities. Members represent a diverse spectrum of corporations from across the globe, such as BP, Dubai International Finance Center (DIFC), Old Mutual, NatWest, UPS, SK Innovation, and Southwest Airlines and many more. Learn more at www.sifoundry.com .

ABOUT KEARNEY:

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, Kearney has been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, the firm works alongside its clients to regenerate their businesses and create a future that works for everyone. Learn more at: www.kearney.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com ; T: 781-929-5620.

SOURCE: Silicon Foundry

View the original press release on accesswire.com