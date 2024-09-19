Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first ever Early-Stage Startup Investment Program (the "Program") - a new initiative to support and scale high-potential startups from inception to exit. The Program is led by our newest Board member, Ava Tahmasebi. Ms. Tahmasebi has extensive experience in startup incubation and acceleration, most exemplified through her role as the CEO of Startup Station, the preeminent international startup incubator for women entrepreneurs.

The Program will offer support and assistance to female entrepreneurs to identify, develop and prepare startups for various investment rounds, ever-increasing in complexity, all the way to planning for an exit. By providing hands-on mentorship and strategic business support, the Program will ensure these startups are equipped with the tools, knowledge and resources necessary to scale and thrive in the competitive global market.

Building the Future of Startups

Ms. Tahmasebi has a proven track record in supporting early-stage startups and has developed the Program through her experiencing both the hurdles and opportunities startups face. During her tenure at Startup Station, she successfully mentored more than 50-startups through early-stage funding to longer-term growth.

A Unique Investment Approach

The Early-Stage Startup Investment Program stands out from other programs based on its investment philosophy as it focuses on startups at the earliest stages of their development. By identifying and supporting startups early in their development, Belgravia Hartford secures opportunities with significant value appreciation potential - including before those opportunities have been valued by others and before mergers or sales. Investing early allows for more favourable investment parameters while fostering stronger relationships between early-stage startups and Belgravia's experienced team and network of investors and trusted advisors.

The Program is designed to:

Identify high-potential startups: Sourcing innovative and scalable businesses existing across various sectors with diverse and international teams.

Develop and mentor high-potential startups: The purpose of the Program is to quickly provide mentorship, support on business development as well as access to Belgravia's network of institutional expert advisors.

Make startups investment-ready: By identifying business models, pricing practices, sourcing financial plans and identifying a market service strategy that can be executed quickly, Belgravia Hartford can position the startup for a incurring substantial investment potential at speed of execution. When required Belgravia can provide governance and capital markets advisory service to such companies.

Unlocking growth and value

Mehdi Azodi, CEO of Belgravia Hartford, stated: "Supporting innovation and entrepreneurialism is not new for Belgravia Hartford. The Program, as developed by Ava, requires the Company to continue our overall business strategy to identify and develop high growth potential innovation businesses. We are thrilled to support the launch of the Program and efforts to ensure high and sustainable financial returns, but this also fits our vision of building and investing the future with innovative businesses and building a long term revenue model."

Azodi further stated: "More importantly The Program enables Belgravia to access a brand new capital pool for financing select initiatives and other opportunities selected by Belgravia." The CSE listing of Belgravia Hartford is a great opportunity to create spin out and plan of arrangements for such companies. Belgravia shareholders on record dates when announced can be eligible for special dividends of newly incorporated public issuers."

Program director and Board member, Ava Tahmasebi, added: "I am excited to put my experience to work for Belgravia as working with early-stage founders, especially female entrepreneurs and we will build longstanding relationships for Belgravia while contributing to the startup's journey for long-term sustainable outcomes."

Ms. Tahmasebi further stated: "As Belgravia Hartford continues to generate investment opportunities in its portfolio, we remain acutely aware of the importance of the Early-Stage Startup Investment Program to developing future growth companies in our community. As our portfolio matures, and we build a robust pipeline of quality vetted investment-ready companies, Belgravia will strive to be a leader in the early-stage innovation space."

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

