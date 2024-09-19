Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENGWE Unveils 350 km Super Range and exclusive fast charging Cargo E-bike - LE20!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in fat-tire electric bicycles, is thrilled to introduce the the longest range model-ENGWE LE20 Cargo E-bike, designed to revolutionize daily transportation with its impressive range, unmatched versatility, and eco-friendly design.

ENGWE released the super range cargo ebike-LE20

Available for order starting September 18th in the US and pre-order starting October 8th in Europe, this LE20 cargo e-bike comes at a special launch price, starting at $1,499 on US version and €1,699 on EU version. Early registrants during the promotion period can save up to $150 and have a chance to win a brand new LE cargo ebike for free.

ENGWE's mission is to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip." The LE20, the longest-range cargo e-bike on the market, was designed to make commuting hassle-free-eliminating traffic jams, parking fees, and fuel costs," said Baron, ENGWE's Product Director.

350KM Super range wit Fast Charging technology

The LE20 Cargo E-bike stands out with its exceptional battery range, making it ideal for long commutes or multiple trips. The EU single battery offers up to 180 km (112 miles), while the dual battery version extends this to an impressive 350 km (217 miles). With 8A fast charging, both batteries can be fully recharged in just 2-3 hours, ensuring you're always ready for your next journey.

Customizable for Any Lifestyle

TheENGWE LE20 ebike offers flexibility with its wide range of accessories, making it ideal for different needs. It supports a 200kg (441 lb) load capacity and can be equipped with front and rear baskets, baby seats, and more than 10 other accessories. Whether you're picking up groceries, taking kids to activities, or transporting equipment, this e-bike handles it all with ease.

Power and Comfort Combined

The LE20 electric bike is powered by a US 1300W peak motor (or EU mid-mounted motor with 100Nm torque) for smooth, reliable performance. With 180 mm hydraulic disc brakes, front fork suspension, and turn signal taillights, it delivers a comfortable, safe ride whether you're navigating busy city streets or tackling rough terrain.

Explore a greener, more convenient lifestyle. Whether for work, family, or fun, the LE20 is here to empower your journey. Don't miss your chance to save up to $150, visit our US and EU, UK website to secure your discount today.

ENGWE electrick bike brand

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505687/ENGWE_released_super_range_cargo_ebike_LE20.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451406/ENGWE_logo_03_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-unveils-350-km-super-range-and-exclusive-fast-charging-cargo-e-bike--le20-302252680.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
