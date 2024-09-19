Thought Industries: Tech Innovators and Thought Leaders to Drive the Conversation at Cognition24

Industry Experts to Unveil Insights on Product Adoption, Retention, and Revenue Growth at Thought Industries' Annual Learning Technology Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading global provider of learning technology for external training, is excited to announce the launch of Cognition24, its flagship annual event, taking place virtually on October 16, 2024. This year's theme, "Train. Retain. Thrive," will explore how cutting-edge learning technologies are shaping the future of external training by driving product adoption, increasing revenue, and boosting customer retention.

Cognition24 is a must-attend event for training, customer retention and revenue expansion owners who are seeking to understand the latest trends, innovations, and strategies in the learning technology industry. The conference will feature innovative speakers, including industry leaders and practitioners, who will share their experiences and insights into how organizations can leverage learning technology to fuel business growth.

"At Cognition24, we are focused on showcasing the powerful intersection of learning technology and business success," said Robin Wadsworth, CEO of Thought Industries. "Whether your priority is driving product adoption or using learning to retain customers and scale your business, this event will provide the actionable insights and tools needed to stay ahead of the curve in today's fast-evolving market."

Event Highlights:

Training's Impact on Customer LTV: Explore how learning technology accelerates product adoption, helping customers realize immediate value and ensuring long-term engagement.

Explore how learning technology accelerates product adoption, helping customers realize immediate value and ensuring long-term engagement. Revenue Growth & Retention: Learn how innovative training strategies directly impact revenue, retention, and business KPIs by creating seamless learning experiences.

Learn how innovative training strategies directly impact revenue, retention, and business KPIs by creating seamless learning experiences. Learning Tech Innovation: Discover the latest developments in AI-powered learning and deep personalization that are reshaping the industry.

Cognition24 brings together professionals from industries such as software, manufacturing, and professional training, offering attendees an opportunity to connect, learn, and share best practices for building scalable training programs that drive results. The conference features two tracks designed for:

Customer Training: Tailored for software and manufacturing businesses looking to improve product training and customer success.

Tailored for software and manufacturing businesses looking to improve product training and customer success. Professional Training: Geared toward organizations where training is their primary product, helping them innovate and scale their learning operations.

Attendees will gain access to exclusive keynotes, panel discussions, product demos, and networking opportunities, where industry leaders will discuss the future of learning technology. Beyond the live sessions, participants will also have access to a library of on-demand content from previous Cognition conferences, ensuring ongoing value and learning.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner, and professional training. Since 2013, we've revolutionized digital learning, making it modern, intuitive, and scalable. With our powerful platform, you'll be able to deliver exceptional learning experiences that drive business outcomes - all with a technology that grows with you. Based in Boston with offices across North America and Europe, we're your global partner in modern learning experiences. Discover more at www.thoughtindustries.com.

