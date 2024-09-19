LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, the fourth quarter of its 2024 fiscal year ("Q4 FY2024"), and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 ("FY2024").

"Looking back, the past fiscal year has been challenging for Endava with our revenue declining by 4.5% in constant currency as a result of significant headwinds across the business, in particular due to our exposure to the UK market and Payments industry vertical. Today, our industry and geographical concentration are more diversified and we have broadened our delivery footprint, evolving into a truly global delivery organization. We are increasing our investment in the people and skills required to support the next wave of digital transformation, which we believe will help us gradually return to stronger levels of profitability," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q4 FY2024 was £194.4 million, an increase of 2.4% compared to £189.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increase at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 3.5% for Q4 FY2024.

(Loss)/Profit before tax for Q4 FY2024 was £(0.4) million, compared to £24.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for Q4 FY2024 was £14.9 million, or 7.7% of revenue, compared to £38.3 million, or 20.2% of revenue, in the same period in the prior year.

Loss for the period was £(1.9) million, resulting in a diluted (loss)/earnings per share ("EPS") of £(0.03), compared to profit of £23.1 million and diluted EPS of £0.40 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure)* was £12.9 million, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £0.22, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £32.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.57 in the same period in the prior year.

FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for FY2024 was £740.8 million, a decrease of 6.8% compared to £794.7 million in the prior year.

Revenue decrease at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure)* was 4.5% for FY2024.

Profit before tax for FY2024 was £27.0 million, compared to profit before tax of £114.2 million in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure)* for FY2024 was £83.0 million, or 11.2% of revenue, compared to £164.2 million, or 20.7% of revenue in the prior year.

Profit for the year was £17.1 million, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.29, compared to £94.2 million and diluted EPS of £1.62 in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the year (a non-IFRS measure)* was £66.0 million, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure)* of £1.12, compared to adjusted profit for the year of £132.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £2.28 in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash used in operating activities was £(0.2) million in Q4 FY2024, compared to net cash from operating activities of £33.3 million in the same period in the prior year and £54.4 million in FY2024, compared to £124.5 million in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure)* was £6.6 million in Q4 FY2024, compared to £31.5 million in the same period in the prior year and £58.4 million in FY2024, compared to £111.5 million in the prior year.

At June 30, 2024, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £62.4 million, compared to £164.7 million at June 30, 2023. In April 2024, Endava used £129.0 million of cash and drew £153.8 million from its revolving credit facility for the acquisition of GalaxE.

* Definitions of the non-IFRS measures used by the Company and a reconciliation of such measures to the related IFRS financial measure can be found under the sections below titled "Non-IFRS Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures."

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024:

Headcount totaled 12,085 at June 30, 2024, with an average of 11,007 operational employees in Q4 FY2024, compared to a headcount of 12,063 at June 30, 2023 and an average of 10,605 operational employees in the same period in the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve-month basis was 146 at June 30, 2024, unchanged from June 30, 2023.

Top 10 clients accounted for 34% of revenue in Q4 FY2024, compared to 35% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 38% of revenue was generated in North America, 25% was generated in Europe, 30% was generated in the United Kingdom and 7% was generated in the rest of the world in Q4 FY2024. This compares to 30% in North America, 24% in Europe, 38% in the United Kingdom and 8% in the Rest of the World in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 19% of revenue was generated from Payments, 17% from BCM, 9% from Insurance, 21% from TMT, 9% from Mobility, and 25% from Other in Q4 FY2024. This compares to 28% from Payments, 16% from BCM, 8% from Insurance, 22% from TMT, 10% from Mobility, and 16% from Other in the same period in the prior year.

OTHER METRICS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2024:

Top 10 clients accounted for 32% of revenue in FY2024, compared to 33% in the prior year.

By geographic region, 33% of revenue was generated in North America, 26% was generated in Europe, 33% was generated in the United Kingdom and 8% was generated in the rest of the world in FY2024. This compares to 32% in North America, 23% in Europe, 39% in the United Kingdom and 6% in the Rest of the World in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 24% of revenue was generated from Payments, 15% from Banking and Capital Markets (BCM), 8% from Insurance, 23% from Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT), 10% from Mobility, and 20% from Other in FY2024. This compares to 29% from Payments, 16% from BCM, 7% from Insurance, 22% from TMT, 10% from Mobility, and 16% from Other in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025:

Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £194.0 million to £195.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue increase of between 4.5% and 5.0% on a year over year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.21 to £0.22 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2025:

Endava expects revenue will be in the range of £800.0 million to £810.0 million, representing a constant currency revenue increase of between 10.0% and 11.5% on a year over year basis. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £1.12 to £1.17 per share.

This above guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 assumes the exchange rates on August 31, 2024 (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.31 US Dollar and 1.19 Euro).

Endava is not able, at this time, to reconcile its expectations for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 for a rate of revenue growth at constant currency or adjusted diluted EPS to their respective most directly comparable IFRS measures as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, restructuring costs, fair value movement of contingent consideration and exceptional property charges, as applicable. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Endava's results computed in accordance with IFRS.

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

We are a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling our customers to drive real impact and meaningful change. By combining world-class engineering, deep industry expertise and a customer-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that fuel transformation and empower businesses to succeed in the AI-driven digital shift. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of June 30, 2024, 12,085 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance in this press release. These measures include revenue (decline)/growth rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue (decline)/growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average currency rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, restructuring costs, exceptional property charges, and fair value movement of contingent consideration, all of which are non-cash items except for the restructuring costs, an element of the exceptional property charges, and realised foreign currency exchange (gains)/ losses, net. Our Adjusted PBT margin is our Adjusted PBT as a percentage of our total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT less the tax charge for the period adjusted for the tax impact of the adjustments to PBT.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible) and less settlement of change of control bonuses paid on acquisition. Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to be a measure of residual cash available for management's discretionary use since it omits significant sources and uses of cash flow, including mandatory debt repayments and changes in working capital.

Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the overall demand environment; Endava's business initiatives; Endava's ability to return to its historical levels of profitability; and management's financial outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's ability to achieve its revenue growth goals in the future, Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilization rates to support its gross margin; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; the size of Endava's addressable market and market trends; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and industry trends and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's plans for growth and future operations, including its ability to manage its growth; Endava's expectations of future operating results or financial performance; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes; the impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including as a result of actual or anticipated changes in interest rates, economic inflation and the responses by central banking authorities to control such inflation; and the impact of political instability, natural disaster, events of terrorism and wars, including the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia and related sanctions, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 19, 2024 and in other filings that Endava makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023(1) 2024 2023(1) £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 740,756 794,733 194,418 189,791 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (532,860) (505,679) (142,996) (123,968) Allocated cost of sales (28,188) (24,977) (8,250) (6,301) Total cost of sales (561,048) (530,656) (151,246) (130,269) GROSS PROFIT 179,708 264,077 43,172 59,522 Selling, general and administrative expenses (159,568) (151,232) (41,925) (36,809) OPERATING PROFIT 20,140 112,845 1,247 22,713 Net finance income/(expense) 6,840 1,318 (1,656) 2,223 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 26,980 114,163 (409) 24,936 Tax on profit/(loss) on ordinary activities (9,858) (20,000) (1,445) (1,878) PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 17,122 94,163 (1,854) 23,058 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations and net investment hedge impact (3,041) (9,999) (1,980) (6,998) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY 14,081 84,164 (3,834) 16,060 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS): Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 58,318,968 57,314,839 58,634,640 57,730,072 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 58,749,497 58,082,388 58,819,301 58,092,245 Basic EPS (£) 0.29 1.64 (0.03) 0.40 Diluted EPS (£) 0.29 1.62 (0.03) 0.40

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023(2) £'000 £'000 ASSETS - NON-CURRENT Goodwill 515,724 239,249 Intangible assets 127,797 65,473 Property, plant and equipment 20,638 25,940 Lease right-of-use assets 53,294 65,084 Deferred tax assets 18,323 20,926 Financial assets and other receivables 10,499 5,242 TOTAL 746,275 421,914 ASSETS - CURRENT Trade and other receivables 193,673 179,550 Corporation tax receivable 11,402 3,842 Financial assets 183 56 Cash and cash equivalents 62,358 164,703 TOTAL 267,616 348,151 TOTAL ASSETS 1,013,891 770,065 LIABILITIES - CURRENT Lease liabilities 14,450 14,573 Trade and other payables 116,569 91,828 Corporation tax payable 8,556 5,402 Contingent consideration 8,444 7,650 Deferred consideration 5,840 1,267 TOTAL 153,859 120,720 LIABILITIES - NON CURRENT Borrowings 144,754 - Lease liabilities 43,557 54,441 Deferred tax liabilities 30,814 14,434 Contingent consideration - 3,809 Deferred consideration 943 4,837 Other liabilities 509 516 TOTAL 220,577 78,037 EQUITY Share capital 1,180 1,155 Share premium 21,280 14,625 Merger relief reserve 63,440 42,805 Retained earnings 573,640 522,926 Other reserves (20,059) (10,176) Investment in own shares (26) (27) TOTAL 639,455 571,308 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,013,891 770,065

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Twelve Months Ended June 30(3) Three Months Ended June 30(3) 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit/(Loss) for the period 17,122 94,163 (1,854) 23,058 Income tax charge 9,858 20,000 1,445 1,878 Non-cash adjustments 57,768 49,165 14,008 8,949 Tax paid (14,254) (22,737) (6,547) (6,548) UK research and development credit received 478 - 478 - Net changes in working capital (16,580) (16,073) (7,769) 5,990 Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 54,392 124,518 (239) 33,327 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (5,486) (13,674) (1,790) (1,870) Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 346 187 310 39 Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (236,110) (79,691) (216,887) (43,918) Other acquisition-related settlements (55,246) (21,179) (48,566) (21,179) Interest received 6,171 3,506 572 1,655 Net cash used in investing activities (290,325) (110,851) (266,361) (65,273) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sublease 94 439 (35) 114 Proceeds from borrowings 153,814 - 153,814 - Repayment of borrowings (8,056) - (8,056) - Repayment of lease liabilities (12,629) (11,812) (3,478) (3,043) Repayment of lease interest (2,147) (1,676) (505) (485) Interest and debt financing costs paid (3,389) (4,011) (1,778) (479) Grant received 707 494 (115) 22 Proceeds from exercise of options 6,667 5,568 81 1,170 Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 135,061 (10,998) 139,928 (2,701) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (100,872) 2,669 (126,672) (34,647) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 164,703 162,806 190,021 199,200 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (1,473) (772) (991) 150 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 62,358 164,703 62,358 164,703

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE (DECLINE)/GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE (DECLINE)/GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE (DECLINE) / GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS (6.8) % 21.4% 2.4% 5.2% Impact of Foreign exchange rate fluctuations 2.3% (4.8) % 1.1% (0.4) % REVENUE (DECLINE) / GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY (4.5) % 16.6% 3.5% 4.8%

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 26,980 114,163 (409) 24,936 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 34,678 31,058 4,938 6,923 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 14,980 12,270 5,050 2,843 Foreign currency exchange losses / (gains) net 2,233 10,729 (631) 699 Restructuring costs 11,645 6,588 4,386 2,905 Exceptional property charges 1,925 - 1,925 - Fair value movement of contingent consideration (9,486) (10,613) (338) 37 Total adjustments 55,975 50,032 15,330 13,407 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 82,955 164,195 14,921 38,343 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 17,122 94,163 (1,854) 23,058 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 55,975 50,032 15,330 13,407 Tax impact of adjustments (7,109) (11,829) (606) (3,530) ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 65,988 132,366 12,870 32,935

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE:

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 DILUTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE (£) 0.29 1.62 (0.03) 0.40 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 0.59 0.53 0.08 0.12 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 0.25 0.21 0.09 0.05 Foreign currency exchange losses / (gains) net 0.04 0.18 (0.01) 0.01 Restructuring costs 0.20 0.11 0.07 0.05 Exceptional property charges 0.03 - 0.03 - Fair value movement of contingent consideration (0.16) (0.17) - - Tax impact of adjustments (0.12) (0.20) (0.01) (0.06) Total adjustments 0.83 0.66 0.25 0.17 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (£) 1.12 2.28 0.22 0.57

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 NET CASH FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 54,392 124,518 (239) 33,327 Adjustments: Grant received 707 494 (115) 22 Net purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (5,140) (13,487) (1,480) (1,831) Settlement of COC bonuses on acquisition (4) 8,442 - 8,442 - ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW 58,401 111,525 6,608 31,518

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 25,902 20,927 4,470 4,931 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,776 10,131 468 1,992 Total 34,678 31,058 4,938 6,923

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 20,532 17,931 5,634 4,689 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,409 14,996 5,999 3,590 Total 38,941 32,927 11,633 8,279

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Closing number of total employees (including directors) 12,085 12,063 12,085 12,063 Average operational employees 10,587 10,872 11,007 10,605 Top 10 customers % 32 % 33 % 34 % 35 % Number of clients with > £1m of revenue (rolling 12 months) 146 146 146 146 Geographic split of revenue % North America 33 % 32 % 38 % 30 % Europe 26 % 23 % 25 % 24 % UK 33 % 39 % 30 % 38 % Rest of World (RoW) 8 % 6 % 7 % 8 % Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments 24 % 29 % 19 % 28 % Banking and Capital Markets 15 % 16 % 17 % 16 % Insurance 8 % 7 % 9 % 8 % TMT 23 % 22 % 21 % 22 % Mobility 10 % 10 % 9 % 10 % Other 20 % 16 % 25 % 16 %

FOOTNOTES

(1) The presentation of the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income has been changed to no longer separately disclose the net impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets on the face of the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, but include them within Selling, general and administrative expenses, on the basis that they are not material in any of the years presented.

(2) Restated to include the effect of revisions arising from provisional to final acquisition accounting for DEK and Mudbath.

(3) The presentation of the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows has been changed to separately present the repayment of lease interest from the total repayments of lease liabilities.

(4) Represents working capital movement related to the GalaxE acquisition in respect of the settlement of change of control (CoC) bonuses payable to the GalaxE key employees on behalf of the seller.

