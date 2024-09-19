Augmentum Fintech plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
19 September 2024
Augmentum Fintech plc
(the 'Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting and Board Update
At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.
Resolutions
Votes
Votes
Total
Votes
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.
60,620,864
99.99%
4,232
0.01%
60,625,096
36,296
2. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company.
59,420,488
98.07%
1,171,007
1.93%
60,591,495
69,897
3. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of the Company.
59,440,729
98.09%
1,157,242
1.91%
60,597,971
63,421
4. To re-elect Conny Dorrestijn as a Director of Company.
59,040,903
97.44%
1,551,128
2.56%
60,592,031
69,361
5. To re-elect Sir William Russell as a Director of Company.
59,387,274
98.00%
1,209,541
2.00%
60,596,815
64,577
6. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2024.
60,322,979
99.73%
160,670
0.27%
60,483,649
177,743
7. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of Company.
60,554,552
99.88%
73,896
0.12%
60,628,448
31,865
8. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.
60,613,544
99.97%
16,686
0.03%
60,630,230
31,162
9.To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.
60,453,181
99.69%
185,049
0.31%
60,638,230
23,162
Special Resolutions
10. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of securities for cash and the sale of shares from treasury within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.
60,225,774
99.34%
403,140
0.66%
60,628,914
32,478
11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.
60,574,373
99.89%
63,857
0.11%
60,638,230
23,162
12. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
60,346,862
99.54%
281,302
0.46%
60,628,164
33,228
Notes:
A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
Any proxy votes that were at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.
At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 167,971,971.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.
In accordance with United Kingdom Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.
.
Board Update
As announced in the Company's 2024 annual report, following the Annual General Meeting and having served as Chair since IPO in 2018, Neil England has retired from the Board, as part of an orderly Board refreshment. The Directors would like to express their warmest thanks to Neil for his leadership and wisdom over the past six years and wish him all the best for the future.
The recruitment process for a successor, which has been conducted with the assistance of an independent search firm, is well underway and the Company will make a further announcement in due course. David Haysey has agreed to stand in as interim Chair until an appointment is made.
For further information, please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Paul Griggs, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3170 8733
info@frostrow.com