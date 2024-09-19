Shang Haifeng from Huawei Cloud: Dive into Cloud and Leap to a New Horizon

Shang Haifeng from Huawei Cloud: Building a Resilient, Intelligent Hybrid Cloud and Taking an Intelligence Leap

More Resilient and Smarter! Huawei Cloud Stack 8.5 Leads Hybrid Cloud to a New Horizon

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hybrid Cloud Infra Forum 2024, with the theme, "Dive into Cloud and Leap to a New Horizon", convened at HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 today. At the event, Shang Haifeng, CEO of Huawei Mainframe Modernization BU and President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, announced the launch of Huawei Cloud Stack 8.5. The new version introduces a new solution, Mainframe-to-Cloud Solution, and includes more use cases for Hybrid Cloud for Large AI Models.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, stated in her opening speech: "Thanks to the strong support from our customers, Huawei Cloud's hybrid cloud business has been continuously expanding in the global market. An increasing number of customers from sectors, such as government, finance, education, healthcare, transportation, mining, and power have joined forces with Huawei Cloud to drive innovation. Huawei Cloud Stack synchronizes a wide array of services from the Huawei public cloud and can be deployed on-premises, breaking through technological barriers and meeting customer demands. With leading technologies, a mature platform, and a robust local ecosystem, we provide our customers with cutting-edge, scenario-specific solutions. Looking ahead, Huawei Cloud looks forward to continuing our collaboration with customers to develop superior hybrid cloud solutions and embark on the digital transformation journey together."

Today, hybrid cloud has become the preferred foundation for digital transformation of government organizations and large enterprises. Huawei Cloud has been continuously investing in R&D, committed to providing government and enterprise customers with a sustainable and optimal hybrid cloud foundation.

Shang Haifeng said: "Cloud transformation of core systems and intelligent production have become the twin pillars for government and enterprise customers diving into cloud. Huawei Cloud Stack will innovate in resilience and intelligence, elevating the hybrid cloud to a new horizon and helping customers move faster to take a smart, digital leap."

A New Horizon of Resilience: Creating a New Mainframe-to-Cloud Benchmark

As industries have been accelerating cloud adoption, the migration of core systems to the cloud represents the final piece of the all-cloud puzzle. It is a gateway to comprehensive intelligence. However, this migration poses many challenges, spanning hardware, software, security, O&M, optimization, and tools. It is an end-to-end comprehensive project that requires software-hardware synergy.

This year, Huawei established a Mainframe Modernization BU, consolidating core R&D strengths across compute, storage, network, cloud, and the Central Research Institute to drive systematic innovation. This initiative aims to fully exploit the power of software-hardware synergy to overcome the world-class challenge of mainframe migration to cloud. They have been persistent in developing an independent and innovative technology system to ensure an ongoing supply of core technologies. The team has been stepping up efforts to develop comprehensive system engineering capabilities, from infrastructure and implementation processes to O&M, aiming to establish new core systems on the cloud.

The Mainframe-to-Cloud Solution from Huawei provides comprehensive disaster recovery (DR) for all scenarios, supports modular application deployment, and enables multi-site multi-active DR, satisfying a spectrum of availability requirements. It supports hardware fault detection in seconds, which makes O&M for large-scale clusters more efficient. The application-centric end-to-end visibility speeds up fault identification and troubleshooting. Seamless cloud OS upgrades enable the parallel upgrade of hundreds of nodes without VM migration, and without any service interruptions.

Huawei maximizes the synergy between software and hardware. Hardware NIC virtualization passthrough and the multi-core lock-free design reduce the latency of a single forward for load balancing by 83% and increase the forwarding bandwidth of a single cluster to 400 Gbit/s. Passthrough networking simplifies the network from two layers to just one, which reduces latency by 40%. Moreover, the fusion of the RoCE network and NoF+ protocol slashes end-to-end storage latency by 50%. All of these enable unparalleled performance and superior experiences.

In terms of security, GaussDB, a fully-encrypted database, and Kunpeng Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) safeguard against data breaches and minimize performance degradation, keeping it within 20%.

Shang Haifeng expressed that Huawei aspires to set new trustworthiness standards for mainframe-to-cloud migration through innovation in foundational technologies and experience consolidation. Huawei aims to take the resilience of core systems to a new horizon and provide a better choice for the world.

A New Horizon of Intelligence: Launch of Top Use Cases of Hybrid Cloud for Large AI Models

The past two years have witnessed fast development in large models. An increasing number of industries are exploring and adopting large models, forging new business models and substantially expanding market demands. New technologies and new use cases are key to the adoption of large models across industries.

In 2023, Huawei Cloud Stack launched the industry's first Hybrid Cloud for Large AI Models, empowering enterprises to build their own large AI models in one stop. In June this year, Huawei Cloud Stack introduced 10 new technologies for Hybrid Cloud for Large AI Models, making them easier to deploy using different infrastructures, algorithms, and engineering capabilities. Additionally, Huawei Cloud Stack curates high-quality datasets, consolidates model application experience, and is fully integrated into industry ecosystems, making the use cases easier.

Huawei Cloud Stack also uses the innovative ModelArts engineering tool suite that consists of three modules: data, model, and application. It is designed to expedite AI engineering adoption, simplifying the creation, training, and deployment of large models.

At the forum, Huawei Cloud unveiled the top use cases for Hybrid Cloud for Large AI Models, targeting five major industries. 20 domain-specific and over 80 industry scenario-specific use case baselines were launched. Shang Haifeng highlighted that these use case baselines are rooted in delivered projects, covering solutions, services, and partners. They are ready for broad promotion and replication. In the future, Huawei Cloud Stack will update use cases twice a year, always delivering more use cases and superior solutions to customers.

Leveraging the powerful capabilities and experience of Huawei Cloud Stack and Pangu Models, Huawei Cloud will elevate intelligence to a new horizon, enabling every enterprise to create their own large model.

At the forum, the 2024 Global "Dive into Cloud Polaris" Awards Ceremony was held to honor global benchmark customers and partners who have made outstanding contributions to cutting-edge technologies, scenarios, and model exploration with Huawei Cloud. A total of 18 government organizations and enterprises around the world from diverse sectors, such as government, finance, oil and gas, and transportation, earned the awards.

The journey ahead is still filled with challenges. Moving forward, Huawei Cloud Stack will persist in innovating and breaking new ground, continuously refining technical solutions, optimizing product portfolios, and diving into industry scenarios. The intelligent world is just around the corner. Huawei Cloud Stack looks forward to joining hands with government and enterprise customers to leap to a new horizon and embrace a better future.

