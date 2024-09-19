Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2024 16:34 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL210926) admitted to trading on September 20, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                          Alma Íbúðafélag 
                                hf       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                          6110130350    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                            LEI kóði     
                                25490082EV52LTDC
                                T350       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                      AL210926     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                         IS0000036739   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                          DBVSFR      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                         ALMA       
                                IBUDAFELAG/VARI 
                                BD 20260921   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                        Bond       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount                    2.100.000.000 kr.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued               0        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time                 2.100.000.000 kr 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                    20.000.000    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange              Yes       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                     Bullet Bond   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other                N/A       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                          ISK       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                     N/A       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                         20.9.2024    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date              21.9.2026    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments                1        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                       21.9.2026    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                       REIBOR 3M + 1,40%
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable           REIBOR 3M    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                          1,40%      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                  Simple Interest 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                    ACT/360     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other               N/A       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                     20.9.2024    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date                 20.12.2024    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                      4        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments              8        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                 Dirty price   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include  No        
   accrued interest for days missing until next business           
   day?                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                          No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                       N/A       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other           N/A       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                      N/A       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                      N/A       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                        No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                         No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                        No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)            Nei       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                   See prospectus  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                     Yes       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                   Nasdaq      
                                verðbréfamiðstöð
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading        September 17,  
                                2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading  September 18,  
                                2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading                September 20,  
                                2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                       AL210926     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                     Corporate Bonds 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                           Iceland Cash Bond
                                Trading     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                    ICE_CORPORATE_BON
                                DS        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards                  No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards                 No        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                      BOND - Bonds   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                         CRPB - Corporate 
                                Bond      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.