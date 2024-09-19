Neat entitles Intuit Dome's "Neat Suites" and will provide transformative video collaboration services throughout the arena

Neat, a pioneering leader in world-class video technology, and the Los Angeles Clippers proudly announce their partnership to enhance the NBA team's new home Intuit Dome with state-of-the-art video devices. Neat is the official video device of the Clippers and Intuit Dome, and the entitlement partner of the new arena's suite level, dubbed the Neat Suites.

Intuit Dome opened in August as the new home of the Clippers and live events, and will host hundreds of sporting events and concerts each year. Located in Inglewood, Calif., Intuit Dome is built different. It will redefine fans' expectations for live experiences and change the music landscape in Los Angeles.

"We're honored to partner with the LA Clippers in their new home Intuit Dome. When we first connected with team leadership, it quickly became clear that we share a common purpose: to develop innovative technologies that create easy, positive, user-friendly experiences, whether that's for fans attending a game or team members having a video meeting. This collaboration allows us to reach a new echelon of brand awareness while achieving a deep, authentic partnership with a like-minded, world-class organization," said Janine Pelosi, CEO of Neat.

The Clippers exclusively use Neat devices in their headquarters conference rooms and meeting spaces, ensuring seamless connections and enhanced experiences for users across all business functions, from sales to basketball operations. Neat devices can also be made available for fans within the Neat Suites.

"We built Intuit Dome to create extraordinary experiences for everyone who visits, from basketball and music fans to our employees. Neat's video technology services allow us to collaborate effectively and seamlessly across our full organization, and we're thrilled to provide Neat connectivity in the Neat Suites as well. Teamwork and connection are essential to our business, and help us better serve our fans," said Scott Sonnenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, LA Clippers and Intuit Dome.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple, versatile video devices and experiences. Neat's pioneering portfolio addresses the needs of today's workplace and natively supports Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and a range of compelling business apps. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care and extended warranty coverage. Neat is based in Oslo with a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

About the LA Clippers

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers have posted 13 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers are committed to the City of Los Angeles, and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that help level the playing field for youth in Southern California. The team's home games and Training Center are both located in their new arena, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, Calif. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.

About Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers officially opened on August 15, 2024. The venue will host hundreds of sporting events and concerts each year. Located in Inglewood, Calif., Intuit Dome is built different -- it will redefine fans' expectations for live experiences and change the music landscape in Los Angeles. Media information about Intuit Dome is available HERE. To sign up to receive all Intuit Dome press releases and updates, email intuitdomepr@intuitdome.com and follow @IntuitDomePR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919606443/en/

Contacts:

Neat Media Contact:

Emily O'Brien

Six Eastern for Neat

emily.obrien@sixeastern.com

LA Clippers Media Contact:

Quinn Corrigan

qcorrigan@clippers.com