Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJX9 | ISIN: US16119P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: CQD
Tradegate
19.09.24
15:54 Uhr
308,55 Euro
+2,65
+0,87 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
306,60307,3518:02
306,60307,3518:02
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 17:14 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cypress Creek Consulting Advises Charter Communications on Inaugural Securitization Financing Facility

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Cypress Creek Consulting, LLC ("Cypress Creek"), a consulting and advisory firm specializing in debt capital markets transactions, announced that it was engaged by Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter") to help launch a senior secured revolving credit facility to finance the purchase of mobile equipment installment plan receivables with a number of financial institutions.

Cypress Creek

Cypress Creek



In its second quarter earnings release, Charter announced that in June 2024, a bankruptcy remote special purpose vehicle and consolidated subsidiary of the Company, CCO EIP Financing, LLC, (the "SPV Borrower") entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility to finance the purchase of equipment installment plan receivables ("EIP Receivables") with a number of financial institutions (the "EIP Financing Facility"). Borrowings under the EIP Financing Facility are secured by the EIP Receivables transferred to the SPV Borrower, future collections on such EIP Receivables, and related assets consisting primarily of restricted cash.

"Cypress Creek congratulates the entire Charter team on the successful closing of this transaction and its added liquidity," said Nicholas Schrider, CEO at Cypress Creek.

"Charter hired Cypress Creek Consulting to help structure and launch our inaugural securitization financing facility," said Scott Schwartz, GVP, Corporate Finance & Treasurer at Charter Communications. "They provided hands-on support throughout the lifecycle of the transaction, including internal preparedness, data mapping, lender negotiations, structuring, and operational buildout. They helped us navigate the intricacies of our portfolio and delivered sound strategy and efficient execution. The Cypress Creek team are true subject matter experts."

About Cypress Creek Consulting

Cypress Creek Consulting, LLC ("Cypress Creek") is a consulting and advisory firm specializing in full lifecycle support of finance and capital markets transactions across a wide array of industries and asset classes. The firm was founded in 2019 by senior structured finance executives with experience leading finance and operational teams through the execution of over $200 billion of capital markets transactions.

Contact Information

Mark Daly
Partner & Head of Investor Relations
mark.daly@cypresscreekconsult.com
(703) 969-3355

Nicholas Schrider
CEO
nicholas.schrider@cypresscreekconsult.com
(240) 888-9898

SOURCE: Cypress Creek Consulting

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.