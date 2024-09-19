Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 17:14 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pro Athletes From Four Major Sports Leagues Put Their Golf Games to the Test in New Golf Series, the PRO RIVALS OPEN

New series brings together legends from across sport in new competitive challenge

PALM HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / THE PRO RIVALS OPEN, a new competitive golf tournament series that brings together professional athletes from the four major sports leagues, launched today.

The PRO

The PRO



Active and former professional athletes from the worlds of basketball, baseball, football and hockey will compete head-to-head in four sport-specific golf tournaments spanning next year to crown the best player from each league. THE PRO CUP - an annual team competition - brings all sports leagues together in a Ryder Cup-style match play tournament to determine which league prevails on the course.

The new league kicks off this year with the inaugural THE PRO CUP at the famed Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Dec. 9-14. National Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano and 14-year NBA veteran Jon Barry will captain their league's respective teams in a three-day match play event that includes doubles and singles matches. Full rosters for the event are forthcoming and will be announced in the fall, along with the full five-tournament 2025 schedule.

THE PRO is owned by BW Sports and Pure Sports Holdings and was co-created with ETZEL, its management partner. It was designed specifically for athletes and sports legends who want the experience and competition of a professional golf tournament.

"Professional athletes of this caliber are never done competing," said Nick Clark, General Manager, THE PRO RIVALS OPEN. "THE PRO taps into the relentless competitive drive of professional athletes and gives them an opportunity to compete at a high level in a new arena. We're bringing some of the top athletes in the world to America's biggest sports cities to deliver a compelling golf experience for players and fans, while making a positive impact in local communities by showcasing the transformative impacts of sports."

THE PRO format will mirror other professional golf events with two early week practice rounds, a tournament Pro-Am that pairs four amateur players with one professional athlete and three days of competition.

"Throughout my playing career, I always found an outlet on the golf course and when I get the chance to compete, I take advantage of it," said Smoltz. "I wanted to be a part of something that pushes me as an athlete, and THE PRO does that in a new way. It will bring together some of the greatest professional athletes from across the world of sport, testing us in a completely new environment and format. This is such a unique and exciting concept, and it meets the ongoing passion and desire that we all have to compete at a high level."

For more information, visit www.theprorivalsopen.com.

Contact Information

Johnathan McGinty
On Behalf of THE PRO
johnathan@trestlecollective.com
706-338-2732

SOURCE: The PRO

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
