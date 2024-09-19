The Peace Corps and Discovery Education Launch New Program to Support Global Citizenship and Service

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / The Peace Corps and Discovery Education are partnering to launch Global Learners, a free digital program that provides educators with standards-aligned lesson plans to foster students' understanding of world cultures and global issues. The lessons provide a glimpse into everyday life in over 60 countries, from the perspective of Peace Corps Volunteers working with communities to promote world peace, friendship, and cultural exchange.

Through this program, educators can access activities, video series, and first-hand accounts from Peace Corps Volunteers and community members designed to support students' development as it relates to intercultural awareness and competence.

"As we approach the United Nations International Day of Peace, this partnership is a reminder of the power of connection, both across borders and across difference," said Carol Spahn, Director of the Peace Corps. "The program's content will prepare the next generation with the skills and tools to be global citizens and leaders."

The Global Learners program expands on the Peace Corps' unique approach to international development, which is rooted in people-centered, localized impact. Since the agency's founding in 1961, more than 240,000 Peace Corps Volunteers have worked side-by-side with communities around the world on locally-led projects, building meaningful and lifelong connections.

"Acts of service and supporting communities are a critical part of learning, understanding, and celebrating culture," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "We are proud to be partnering with the Peace Corps to bring no-cost resources fostering greater appreciation of world cultures and service-oriented careers."

Through the Peace Corps' Bold Invitation campaign, U.S. citizens from all backgrounds, who embody the spirit of service and cross-cultural understanding, are invited to become volunteers. The next application deadline is October 1, 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online to contribute to global peace and friendship.

Learn more about the resources from Global Learners at globallearnerspc.com or through the Discovery Education Experience.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About the Peace Corps

The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency's mission of world peace and friendship. At the invitation of governments around the world, Peace Corps Volunteers work alongside community members on locally prioritized projects in the areas of education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development, and youth development. Through service, members of the Peace Corps network develop transferable skills and hone intercultural competencies that position them to be the next generation of global leaders. Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 volunteers have served in 144 countries worldwide. For more information, visit peacecorps.gov and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

