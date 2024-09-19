HarbourVest Partners, the global private markets investment specialist, today announced the appointment of Tjalling (TJ) Halbertsma as managing director and Head of EMEA Investor Relations.

"We are excited to welcome TJ to HarbourVest," said John Toomey, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners. "Our EMEA business continues to grow as we expand into new regions and client segments. TJ's deep experience in the European market will help position our firm to maintain this growth path, while continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients across the region."

TJ has almost 30 years of experience in finance and has extensive leadership experience in the European market, most recently as Head of Private Markets Distribution in Europe for Morgan Stanley. Prior to that he held senior roles at Eaton Vance, where he was Head of Global Distribution, and Nuveen Investments, where he was Head of EMEA.

TJ attended Nyenrode Business University in the Netherlands, where he earned his Bachelor and Master of Science in Business Administration. He also attended the London Business School's Corporate Finance Programme.

ABOUT HARBOURVEST

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets firm with over 42 years of experience and more than $127 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Our interwoven platform provides clients access to global primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit. Our strengths extend across strategies, enabled by our team of more than 1,200 employees, including more than 230 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Across our private markets platform, our team has committed more than $59 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $55 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $40 billion in direct operating companies. We partner strategically and plan our offerings innovatively to provide our clients with access, insight, and global opportunities.

