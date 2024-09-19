Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024

ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 19:14 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

vCom Solutions: vCom Recognized for 12th Consecutive Year as Certified Green Business

Company Honored for Its Ongoing Sustainability Efforts and Digital Solutions

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, has been honored again as a certified Green Business for the 12th year in a row. vCom was recognized at the 16th Annual Leadership in Sustainability Awards Gala and Fundraiser hosted by Sustainable Contra Costa.

California Green Business Network Green Certification

California Green Business Network Green Certification

The California Green Business Network works with small- to medium-sized businesses to create a vibrant and sustainable green economy. The Green Business certification recognizes companies that meet rigorous environmental standards in areas such as energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable practices. vCom has proudly upheld its certified green business status under the state program since 2012 and is part of a community of more than 4,000 certified Green Businesses in California.

"Sustainability is a key priority for our employees, customers and the company," said Rekha Venuthurupalli, vice president of human resources at vCom. "We know that collective small steps to reduce waste can lead to a reduction in operating costs and, more importantly, have a tremendous impact on our environment. vCom has been a long-time proponent of green principles in our business model, introducing an entirely digital invoice management solution that has helped hundreds of small and midsize companies go paperless."

Looking ahead, vCom is dedicated to advancing its sustainability initiatives with a focused set of priorities for the next 12 months, including expanding end-of-life capabilities inside its network and mobile lifecycle solutions, improving hardware expertise, and reinforcing its digital invoice solutions.

To discover how partnering with vCom for IT management can boost your own sustainability efforts, visit vcomsolutions.com.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a leading technology spend and lifecycle management provider for midsize companies. Leveraging over two decades of expertise, vCom has the best and most complete solution that makes it possible for IT and Finance teams to source, manage and pay for their technology in one place so they can lower the cost of doing business and take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced software and managed services give clarity and save teams time, money, and effort so they can achieve more by doing and spending less. For more information on vCom, visit ?vcomsolutions.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Andrea Libey
VP, Marketing
alibey@vcomsolutions.com
(925) 415-2133

SOURCE: vCom Solutions

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
