Gant Travel Acquires Aimendo, Prepares to Scale AI Offerings

BLOOMINGTON, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Gant Travel, an award-winning corporate travel agency, announces the acquisition of Aimendo, a pioneering company in the generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry within the travel sector. This strategic purchase represents a significant advancement in Gant Travel's mission to revolutionize the travel experience with cutting-edge AI. It also marks Gant Travel's commitment to leading the future of AI-powered travel solutions.

Aimendo, known for its innovative AI technology, will be seamlessly integrated into Gant Travel's operations, enhancing our ability to provide personalized, efficient, and seamless travel experiences for our customers. This acquisition aligns with our vision of leveraging AI to not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the modern traveler.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aimendo to the Gant Travel team," said Patrick Linnihan, CEO of Gant Travel. "This acquisition represents more than just a business decision; it underscores our dedication to leading the future of AI in travel. The integration of Aimendo marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine travel through technology."

"Listen, we began this journey three years ago with Gant as a key collaborator," said Vic Pynn, who recently assumed the role of COO at Gant Travel. "During that time, Aimendo's strengths in three key areas have shone: our seamless integration into Gant's existing workflows, an AI accuracy level exceeding 85%, and the secure design of our PII handling. Aimendo's AI-powered email automation tools are performing at an accuracy level north of 95%. This performance, combined with the acquisition, solidifies Gant Travel's position as a trailblazer in the application of generative AI in travel and highlights the tremendous potential for the future."

About Gant Travel

Gant Travel helps travelers enhance their experience while controlling the expense of business travel. Gant's "digital forward capabilities" provide advanced technology, processes, and highly trained people to coordinate business travel properly. Gant has been recognized multiple times for its innovative approaches, winning the Concur Innovation award twice and being listed on the Inc 5000. Gant is also currently ranked #30 on Travel Weekly's Annual Power List. More information about Gant Travel can be found at www.ganttravel.com.

About Aimendo

Founded in 2020, Aimendo has rapidly created a robust and highly specialized NLU-based technology for travel sellers seeking greater productivity from free text communication channels like email, chat, and text. The core of our work lies in the continuous passion and dedication we apply to artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for the travel industry's unique requirements.

