

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday, after a data showed that first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a nearly four-month low in the week ended September 14.



Data from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims slid to 219,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the unexpected decline, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 216,000 in the week ended May 18th.



The greenback rebounded to 143.76 against the yen, 0.8506 against the franc and 1.1116 against the euro. This may be compared to nearly a 2-week high of 143.94 against the yen, 6-day high of 0.8515 against the franc and a 1-week high of 1.1068 against the euro it had touched in the previous session. The currency is seen finding resistance around 147.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc and 1.06 against the euro.



The greenback recovered to 1.3600 against the loonie, 0.6786 against the aussie and 0.6218 against the kiwi, from an early nearly 2-week low of 1.3533, multi-month low of 0.6839 and a multi-week low of 0.6268, respectively. In the Asian session, the greenback appreciated to a multi-week high of 1.3647 against the loonie, 3-day high of 0.6737 against the aussie and a 2-day high of 0.6181 against the kiwi. The currency is likely to locate resistance around 1.38 against the loonie, 0.63 against the aussie and 0.60 against the kiwi.



The greenback bounced off to 1.3219 against the pound, from an early 2-1/2-year low of 1.3314. Immediate resistance for the currency is seen around the 1.27 level.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News