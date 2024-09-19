Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in the TD Cowen 4th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Conference

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the TD Cowen 4th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Conference on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. EDT (2:20 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:

Jamie Constantine

Investor Relations

+1 781 873 2402

