

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.162 billion, or $4.26 per share. This compares with $1.108 billion, or $3.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $9.416 billion from $8.729 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.162 Bln. vs. $1.108 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.26 vs. $3.87 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.416 Bln vs. $8.729 Bln last year.



