ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2024 00:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: What Does the New FSC Standard Mean for Pesticide Use?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Date: October 1, 2024 | Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM EDT

Complimentary Webinar

What Does the New FSC® Standard Mean for Pesticide Use?

October 1st, 2024 | 11:00AM ET/8:00AM PT

REGISTER

Join us on October 1st, 2024, for an insightful discussion around the Forest Stewardship Council's (FSC) latest standard geared towards the US market, as well as its specific implications for pesticide use in effective forest management.

In this session, our speakers will discuss various aspects of FSC's latest US standard and its pesticide policy, including:

  • Certificate Holder Requirements (REQs)

  • Environmental Social Risk Assessments (ESRAs)

  • Prohibited Chemicals

  • Risk, Mitigation, Repair, Compensation

  • Auditing and Reporting

This session will be presented by:

  • Beth Jacqmain, Director, Quality Assurance, SCS Global Services

  • Amy Clark Eagle, Director of Science & Certification, FSC

  • Tom Kain, Senior Manager, Forest Certification Markets, FSC

Register today to secure your spot!

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Madhumita Mohan
Marketing Manager, Natural Resources
mmohan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
