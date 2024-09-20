SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: What Does the New FSC Standard Mean for Pesticide Use?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / SCS Global Services
Date: October 1, 2024 | Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM EDT
What Does the New FSC® Standard Mean for Pesticide Use?
October 1st, 2024 | 11:00AM ET/8:00AM PT
Join us on October 1st, 2024, for an insightful discussion around the Forest Stewardship Council's (FSC) latest standard geared towards the US market, as well as its specific implications for pesticide use in effective forest management.
In this session, our speakers will discuss various aspects of FSC's latest US standard and its pesticide policy, including:
Certificate Holder Requirements (REQs)
Environmental Social Risk Assessments (ESRAs)
Prohibited Chemicals
Risk, Mitigation, Repair, Compensation
Auditing and Reporting
This session will be presented by:
Beth Jacqmain, Director, Quality Assurance, SCS Global Services
Amy Clark Eagle, Director of Science & Certification, FSC
Tom Kain, Senior Manager, Forest Certification Markets, FSC
For inquiries, contact:
Madhumita Mohan
Marketing Manager, Natural Resources
mmohan@scsglobalservices.com
