

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.25 percent.



Japan also will see August figures for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.7 percent.



Hong Kong will release August numbers for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 1.0 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.



New Zealand will see August data for credit card spending; in July, spending was down 3.8 percent on year.



