PR Newswire
20.09.2024 02:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ultima Markets Wins Two Prestigious Awards at Global Forex Awards--Retail 2024!

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets, a leading global forex and CFDs brokerage, is thrilled to announce its double success at the prestigious Global Forex Awards - Retail 2024. The company won two distinguished awards: "Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global" and "Best Fund Safety - Global."

The awards were presented during the event in Limassol, Cyprus, where Jean Philippe, Board Advisor, Corporate Governance and Sustainability at Ultima Markets, accepted the honours.

The Global Forex Awards - Retail has celebrated excellence in trading innovation for seven consecutive years. Ultima Markets' dual wins reflect its commitment to quality, client-centric strategies, and strong partnerships across the financial services sector.

The "Best Affiliates Brokerage-Global" award recognises Ultima Markets' exemplary affiliate programme, which has successfully driven its global expansion. It is celebrated for its transparency and competitive rewards tailored to affiliate needs.

Receiving the "Best Fund Safety - Global" award highlights Ultima Markets' efforts to safeguard client assets. Through its partnership with Willis Towers Watson, the company provides up to USD$1,000,000 in insurance per account, while its Financial Commission membership ensures clients access to up to €20,000 in compensation funds.

These recognitions underscore Ultima Markets' priority to security and transparency, including segregated accounts and robust risk management practices. The broker also assures affiliate partners of exceptional standards.

Commenting on the awards, Jean Philippe said, "These recognitions reflect the exceptional work of our teams to ensure the safety of traders' funds and our dedication to creating value for our partners and clients. We will continue to evolve and innovate to meet the market's demands."

Ultima Markets is renowned for its extensive range of trading products and personalised customer service, designed to meet clients' diverse needs worldwide. The dual recognition marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth and reaffirms its reputation for delivering fund safety and robust affiliate opportunities.

"We are delighted to be recognised with these awards, which reflect our mission to create a secure trading environment and build strong, rewarding partnerships," said Jack Li, Ultima Markets' Regional Business Director.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is a fully licensed, fast-growing broker offering access to 250+ financial instruments. With a team of 2,000+ professionals in 15 global offices, we serve clients in 172 countries. Check out more about our awards on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Ultima Markets LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509938/iMAGE1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509939/Ultima_Markets_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultima-markets-wins-two-prestigious-awards-at-global-forex-awardsretail-2024-302253644.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
