Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.U) (the "Corporation") and Freight Farms, Inc. ("Freight Farms") today announced that they have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced business combination agreement dated October 4, 2023, as amended on March 14, 2024, March 19, 2024, June 28, 2024, July 15, 2024, July 18, 2024 and July 19, 2024 (the "Business Combination Agreement") which was entered into in connection with the Corporation's proposed business combination transaction with Freight Farms.

The Corporation continues to evaluate other opportunities to consummate a qualifying acquisition prior to the expiry of the Corporation's permitted timeline on December 15, 2024.

About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that a qualifying acquisition may not be completed within the Corporation's permitted timeline or the potential failure to obtain an extension of the qualifying acquisition deadline if sought by the Corporation, the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of any proposed qualifying acquisition, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's IPO prospectus dated June 10, 2022. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

