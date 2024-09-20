Griffin, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Home Nurse Inc, a well-established homecare provider operating across Georgia, now offers experienced nursing staff to assist eligible caregivers under the state's Structured Family Caregiver (SFC) program. Support can include health coaching and support that is tailored to each situation.

In addition to caregiver assistance, Home Nurse Inc now offers guidance for those unsure about their eligibility or the types of support available. The goal of the latest service is to help more unpaid caregivers understand and access the Structured Family Caregiver program.

"The Structured Family Caregiving program offers financial and support services to Georgia families that deliver care at home for a senior or disabled person," Home Nurse founder Gail Finley explained. "That support can include education, planning, and personal care assistance, and we offer qualified and experienced staff as part of that support."

As part of the latest services, Home Nurse Inc can guide individuals through the eligibility requirements for the SFC program, which include being a primary caregiver, being related biologically or through marriage, but not as a spouse or legal guardian, and living in the home with the person requiring care. The program also requires the person being cared for to be eligible for or already receiving Medicaid.

Professional support services now offered can include experienced nursing coaches to help carers understand their loved one's condition and how best to manage it. Home Nurse Inc explains that this can go beyond simple coaching, and act as an important emotional support network.

While the Structured Family Caregiver program is the core focus of the enhanced service, Home Nurse Inc points out that additional support is available for those who are not eligible, such as home-delivered meals, recreation activities for older adults, emergency response services, home modifications, and assistance with personal care. The firm can also help clients understand and access these services.

"Our organization was established in 1983, and our goal now is the same as it was over 40 years ago: to help people lead healthier and more independent lives," Gail Finley continued. "The Structured Family Caregiver program is one of several positive improvements we've seen in recent years, and we aim to do everything we can to help individuals benefit."

