

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high of 167.76 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 168.52.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 158.53 and 188.73 from Thursday's closing quotes of 159.44 and 189.74, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 141.97, 96.80, 86.66 and 104.72 from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.62, 97.28, 89.09 and 105.34, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 165.00 against the franc, 154.00 against the euro, 183.00 against the pound, 139.00 against the greenback, 94.00 against the aussie, 86.00 against the kiwi and 103.00 against the loonie.



