PR Newswire
20.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flat Ads Makes Its Mark at DMEXCO 2024: Showcasing Strength in Programmatic Advertising

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Flat Ads makes its mark at DMEXCO 2024, the prestigious European event of digital marketing and technology. The highly successful exhibition boasts 650 exhibitors, 850 speakers, and thousands of participants. At the event, Flat Ads showcased the strength of programmatic advertising platform in ad delivery, traffic optimization, and brand safety.

Flat Ads programmatic advertising platform has an exclusive developer traffic of 700 million and an extensive network spanning over 200 countries and regions worldwide. It cooperates with over 200 leading DSP/SSP partners, including FreeWheel, PubMatic and Criteo, leveraging an efficient and complete bidding system, as well as automatic delivery algorithms, to achieve precise marketing and advertising effectiveness maximization.

With its exclusive platform strategy algorithm, Flat Ads programmatic advertising platform can continuously conduct automatic exploration and matching based on the characteristics of DSP and traffic, optimize and adjust the algorithm model in real-time. This not only ensures the sustainability of DSP budgets, but also maximizes traffic utilization and enhances monetization revenue of advertisements.

Moreover, brand protection is among the top priorities of Flat Ads. In addition to accessing to authority agency Pixalate to test the effectiveness of ads, it has also accessed HUMAN, the global cybersecurity authority to safeguard its clients by preventing bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse, ensuring a stable, reliable, and secure programmatic advertising transaction platform.

By participating in DMEXCO 2024, Flat Ads showcased its outstanding strength and fruitful achievements in the programmatic advertising field, attracting the attention of numerous advertisers and developers for cooperation. Flat Ads boasts not only robust technical capabilities and innovative prowess, but also an active and open attitude towards emerging technologies, embracing and exploring them. It remains committed to providing more professional and efficient global marketing services to advertisers and developers worldwide, helping clients stand out in the fiercely competitive market and achieve business growth.

As a globally leading mobile advertising marketing platform, Flat Ads currently operates offices in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou, serving over 1000 clients with global marketing solutions. If you're interested in Flat Ads' programmatic advertising services, please visit www.flat-ads.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flat-ads-makes-its-mark-at-dmexco-2024-showcasing-strength-in-programmatic-advertising-302253872.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
