Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 20 September 2024 its issued capital comprised 89,721,864 ordinary shares of £0.05 each, excluding 13,488,000 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 89,721,864 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

20 September 2024


