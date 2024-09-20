Marechale Capital Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

20 September 2024

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM and Posting of Accounts

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) announces that the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 April 2024 and a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have been posted to shareholders of the Company. A copy of the Notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.marechalecapital.com. The AGM will be held on Tuesday, 15 October 2024 at 12.00 pm at 46 New Broad St., London EC2M 1JH.

The Board has made the decision that the AGM will be held in person in the Company's offices, to which shareholders will be invited to attend in the normal way, and for those shareholders who wish to attend but are unable to travel for any reason, these shareholders will be able to attend by Zoom, but will not be able to vote (by Zoom). Shareholders are invited to email the Company at mail@marechalecapital.com by 12.00 pm on Friday, 11 October 2024 in order to be provided with the relevant Zoom invite. Shareholders wishing to attend by Zoom will be required to supply verifiable contact details which will be accepted at the Company's absolute discretion and to evidence their shareholding (i.e. how many shares they hold and the nominee name in which they are held, if not held in their personal name).

Please note that only shareholders physically attending in person, or by proxy, will be entitled to vote at the AGM.

In light of this, you are strongly advised to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to ensure that your vote is counted. Shareholders are invited to submit any questions that they have on the business of the AGM by email to mail@marechalecapital.com. Where questions are received by 12.00pm on Monday, 14 October 2024, direct responses will be provided in advance of the AGM. If they are received after this time, direct responses will be provided subsequently.

