Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4QB | ISIN: FI4000480454 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TN
München
20.09.24
08:22 Uhr
2,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIORETEC OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIORETEC OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5302,71009:01
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 08:30 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bioretec's Shareholders' Nomination Board appointed

TAMPERE, Finland, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following persons have been appointed to Bioretec's Shareholders' Nomination Board: Kustaa Poutiainen, Chair and Founder of Stephen Industries Inc Oy as Chair and Karoliina Lindroos, Head of Responsible Investment of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Marko Berg, Deputy Investment Officer of University of Helsinki, as members. The Chairman of the Board of Bioretec acts as an expert to the Nomination Board.

In accordance with the decision taken by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 26 April 2024, the Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of three members. Each of the three largest shareholders as of the last working day in August has the right to nominate a member.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is responsible for preparing and presenting to the AGM a proposal on the members of the Board of Directors as well as proposals on the remuneration and number of members of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board will submit its proposals for the 2025 AGM to the Board of Directors by 31 January 2025.

Further inquiries
Johanna Salko, CFO, Bioretec Ltd., tel. +358 40 754 8172
Tomi Numminen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Bioretec Ltd., tel. +358 40 581 2132

Certified advisor
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe the CE-mark approval process is currently on-going. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-s-shareholders--nomination-board-appointed,c4040308

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretecs-shareholders-nomination-board-appointed-302253990.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.