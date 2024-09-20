Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20
[20.09.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE00BN4GXL63
15,153,600.00
EUR
0
144,112,263.99
9.5101
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
965,924.52
95.8258
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,218,463.03
108.3519
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE00BMDWWS85
40,542.00
USD
0
4,683,571.90
115.5239
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE00BN0T9H70
39,549.00
GBP
0
4,448,085.11
112.4702
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE00BKX90X67
54,191.00
EUR
0
5,830,434.91
107.5905
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE00BKX90W50
18,589.00
CHF
0
1,832,949.31
98.604
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000V6NHO66
4,047,618.00
EUR
0
41,249,576.83
10.1911
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,501,463.00
USD
0
16,740,139.84
11.1492
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000LJG9WK1
579,970.00
GBP
0
6,027,314.28
10.3925
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000JL9SV51
374,244.00
USD
0
4,128,958.08
11.0328
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000BQ3SE47
3,820,550.00
SEK
0
409,563,964.00
107.2003
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000LSFKN16
627,000.00
GBP
0
6,388,185.55
10.188
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000LH4DDC2
66,650.00
EUR
0
709,406.95
10.6438
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000WXLHR76
1,409,910.00
EUR
0
14,661,184.63
10.3987
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
GBP
0
293,486.47
10.4854
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.09.24
IE000061JZE2
891,028.00
USD
0
9,360,851.29
10.5057