DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (MILL LN) Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.2665 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8672609 CODE: MILL LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN Sequence No.: 348185 EQS News ID: 1992435 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)