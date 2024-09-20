Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
PR Newswire
20.09.2024
131 Leser
Keller Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0004866223

Issuer Name

KELLER GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Austin

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.000651 0.000000 5.000651 3649304
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004866223 3649304 5.000651
Sub Total 8.A 3649304 5.000651%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Dimensional Holdings Inc. i) Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd., (ii) DFA Australia Limited (iii) Dimensional Ireland Limited (iv) Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (v) Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. and (vi) Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The ordinary shares are held in segregated accounts and funds (together, the "Accounts") managed on a discretionary basis by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and its subsidiary undertakings i) Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd., (ii) DFA Australia Limited (iii) Dimensional Ireland Limited (iv) Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (v) Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. and (vi) Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is controlled by its general partner, Dimensional Holdings Inc.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, on behalf of itself and its subsidiary undertakings, expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held in the Accounts.

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Paris

CONTACT:

Enquiries:

William Harwood

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 7824 584 247

Keller Group Plc


LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10


Classification: 2.3 (Major shareholding notifications)


© 2024 PR Newswire
