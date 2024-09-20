Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 10:18 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0N8MF98

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

CG Asset Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Nortrust Nominees

Dublin

Ireland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.040000

0.000000

5.040000

6165944

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0N8MF98

6165944

0

5.040000

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

6165944

5.040000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

CG Asset Management Limited

CG Portfolio Fund PLC - Capital Gearing Portfolio Fund

1.120000

0.000000

1.120000%

CG Asset Management Limited

Capital Gearing Trust PLC

0.000000

3.920000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Sep-2024

13. Place Of Completion

20 King Street, London, EC2V 8EG

Graham Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

02036493432

19 September 2024


