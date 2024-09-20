BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0N8MF98
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
CG Asset Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Nortrust Nominees
Dublin
Ireland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Sep-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Sep-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.040000
0.000000
5.040000
6165944
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B0N8MF98
6165944
0
5.040000
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
6165944
5.040000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
CG Asset Management Limited
CG Portfolio Fund PLC - Capital Gearing Portfolio Fund
1.120000
0.000000
1.120000%
CG Asset Management Limited
Capital Gearing Trust PLC
0.000000
3.920000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
19-Sep-2024
13. Place Of Completion
20 King Street, London, EC2V 8EG
Graham Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
02036493432
19 September 2024