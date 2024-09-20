

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 2-1/2-year high of 1.3341 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 2-year high of 0.8381 against the euro, from early lows of 1.3272 and 0.8407, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to nearly a 2-month high of 1.1300 and nearly a 3-week high of 191.12 from early lows of 1.1240 and 188.73, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 0.82 against the euro, 1.15 against the franc and 195.00 against the yen.



