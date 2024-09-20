Anzeige
20.09.2024
NIE Finance Plc - Half-year Report

NIE Finance Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC's bonds

- £350,000,000 2.5 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS1820002308);

- £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087); and

- £350,000,000 5.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2032 (ISIN XS2528656080).

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited.

The Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and is also available on Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's website at http://www.nienetworks.co.uk/about-us/investor-relations

Contact for enquiries:

NIE Networks Corporate Communications - telephone 0845 300 3556


