Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
20.09.24
08:05 Uhr
1,780 Euro
+0,020
+1,14 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7701,84013:54
Dow Jones News
20.09.2024 12:16 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-Sep-2024 / 10:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   5,926 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                held by Mr Stapleton as at 19 September 2024 was 182,059 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.486     5,926 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                53,456 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the 
       transaction   Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 19 September 2024 was 1,642,184 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.486     53,456 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Johanna Hartley 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   27,344 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 19 September 2024 was 840,043 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.486     27,344 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   2,683 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                held by Ms Bellairs as at 19 September 2024 was 82,422 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.486     2,683 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Customer Officer and MD Garages) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                31,406 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction   the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 19 September 2024 was 964,842 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.486     31,406 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   5,501 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2022 and 2023. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 19 September 2024 was 169,007 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.486     5,501 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2024-09-17

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2024 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.