20.09.2024 12:36 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

20 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 19 September 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£50.600million

Including current year income and expenses

£50.851million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

266.66p

Including current year income and expenses

267.98p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

266.38p

Including current year income and expenses

267.58p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


