Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

20 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 19 September 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.600million Including current year income and expenses £50.851million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.66p Including current year income and expenses 267.98p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.38p Including current year income and expenses 267.58p

