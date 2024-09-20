

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from early highs against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to more than 2-week lows of 160.86 against the euro and 191.51 against the pound, from early highs of 158.42 and 188.73, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to more than a 2-week low of 144.01 and a 2-week low of 169.80 from early 2-day highs of 141.74 and 167.68, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to more than 2-week lows of 98.18 and 89.97 from early highs of 96.72 and 88.57, respectively.



The yen slid to a 2-week low of 106.30 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 104.56.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 147.00 against the greenback, 172.00 against the franc, 100.00 against the aussie, 92.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



