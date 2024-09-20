Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference September 24-25, 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's "Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference" is taking place on September 24-25, 2024.

The conference begins on Tuesday, September 24, with Company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday September 24. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday September 25 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:

Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

On Tuesday, September 24, the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are ET.

Presentation Time

Organization

Ticker

9:30am

Vox Royalty Corp view presentation here

NASDAQ:VOXR, TSX:VOXR

10:00am

inTEST Corp view presentation here

NYSE:INTT

10:30am

TSS Inc view presentation here

OTC:TSSI

11:00am

iCad Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:ICAD

11:30am

United States Antimony Corp view presentation here

NYSE AMEX:UAMY

12:00pm

ProStar Holdings Inc view presentation here

TSXV:MAPS, OTC:MAPPF

12:30pm

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:SSKN

1:00pm

Bioharvest Sciences view presentation here

CSE:BHSC, OTC:CNVCF

1:30pm

Laird Superfood Inc view presentation here

NYSE AMEX:LSF

2:00pm

Profound Medical Corp view presentation here

NASDAQ:PROF, TSX:PRF

2:30pm

La Rosa Holdings Corp view presentation here

NASDAQ:LRHC

3:00pm

Algorhythm Holdings Inc view presentation here

NASDAQ:RIME

About iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference:
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), spotlighting top investment ideas sourced from investors with a track record of generating alpha. Each conference spans two days, featuring virtual company presentations on Day 1 and 1x1 meetings with company management teams on Day 2. iAccess Alpha has co-organized microcap-focused conferences since 2019.

Contact: info@iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.