iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference September 24-25, 2024

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / iAccess Alpha's "Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Fall Conference" is taking place on September 24-25, 2024.
The conference begins on Tuesday, September 24, with Company presentations beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Company presentations will be webcast live online on Tuesday September 24. 1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Wednesday September 25 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To sign up to listen to company presentations, register at the event website below:
Event website: https://www.iaccessalpha.com/
On Tuesday, September 24, the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are ET.
Presentation Time
Organization
Ticker
9:30am
Vox Royalty Corp view presentation here
NASDAQ:VOXR, TSX:VOXR
10:00am
inTEST Corp view presentation here
NYSE:INTT
10:30am
TSS Inc view presentation here
OTC:TSSI
11:00am
iCad Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:ICAD
11:30am
United States Antimony Corp view presentation here
NYSE AMEX:UAMY
12:00pm
ProStar Holdings Inc view presentation here
TSXV:MAPS, OTC:MAPPF
12:30pm
STRATA Skin Sciences Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:SSKN
1:00pm
Bioharvest Sciences view presentation here
CSE:BHSC, OTC:CNVCF
1:30pm
Laird Superfood Inc view presentation here
NYSE AMEX:LSF
2:00pm
Profound Medical Corp view presentation here
NASDAQ:PROF, TSX:PRF
2:30pm
La Rosa Holdings Corp view presentation here
NASDAQ:LRHC
3:00pm
Algorhythm Holdings Inc view presentation here
NASDAQ:RIME
About iAccess Alpha's Buyside Best Ideas Virtual Conference:
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), spotlighting top investment ideas sourced from investors with a track record of generating alpha. Each conference spans two days, featuring virtual company presentations on Day 1 and 1x1 meetings with company management teams on Day 2. iAccess Alpha has co-organized microcap-focused conferences since 2019.
Contact: info@iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
