Nova Minerals and Soligenix Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Nova Minerals Limited (Nasdaq:NVA) and Soligenix Inc. (Nasdaq:SNGX) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, September 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Nova Minerals: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nva_access

Soligenix: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sngx_access

Christopher Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Nova Minerals presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to large-scale gold projects at a significant discount. With its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, the company holds a pit constrained S-K 1300 compliant resource of 5.2 million ounces (Moz) of gold and growing in a region renowned for Tier 1 gold deposits [Donlin Creek (45Moz Au); Fort Knox (11Moz Au); and Pogo (6.9Moz)]. Currently, NVA trades at an extremely low A$6 per ounce of gold on an enterprise value basis, compared to the sector average of A$70/oz. The ongoing metallurgical and flow sheet work for the Feasibility Study (FS) is expected to further optimize project economics, with the potential to incorporate innovative processing techniques and additional near-term revenue from surface level critical minerals like antimony. With a clear pathway to permitting, strong exploration potential, and a Feasibility Study under way, which is expected to deliver strong economic results with both gold and antimony prices currently at all-time highs, Nova Minerals offers a high-upside, underappreciated asset for investors looking for growth in the gold and critical minerals sectors.

Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and CEO of Soligenix, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, showcases a strong portfolio with several products in advanced clinical stages, targeting a potential $2 billion in annual global sales. Notable among these is HyBryte, a photodynamic therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare chronic cancer, which has demonstrated positive results in a Phase 3 study published in JAMA Dermatology. The company is gearing up for a follow-up confirmatory Phase 3 study, with HyBryte's market potential estimated at $250 million. Additional promising assets include SGX302, aimed at treating psoriasis, currently in a Phase 2a trial with a market potential exceeding $1 billion, and SGX945 for Behçet's Disease, with a Phase 2a set to begin later this year. Moreover, Soligenix has secured collaborations across biotech, academia, and government to advance its public health pipeline, highlighted by non-dilutive funding and NIH grants supporting vaccine development. Recently, impressive data from its filovirus vaccine program has been published, showing complete protection in non-human primates against certain deadly viruses, with the FDA granting orphan drug designations. These developments position Soligenix as a compelling investment opportunity, with a strategic focus on unmet medical needs, robust partnership backing, and multiple potential upside catalysts expected in the next 6-12 months and beyond.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Gold Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the Company's website.

www.novaminerals.com.au

About Soligenix

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

