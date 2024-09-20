World's first Perfect Moment retail store to provide luxury in-store customer experience.

As a seasonal store, open from October to April, it will feature Perfect Moment's upcoming Fall/Winter 2024 edition of high-performance, luxury skiwear and accessories.

Further expands the company's community of loyal customers for the global luxury lifestyle brand.

Opening planned for October 2024.

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, will open its first retail store location in the famed SoHo shopping district of Manhattan in New York City.

Perfect Moment storefront (Photo: Business Wire)

Situated at the corner of one of SoHo's picturesque cobblestone blocks at 42 Crosby Street, planning is underway for the store's opening in October.

The opening will celebrate the brand's AW24 womenswear collection that includes its best-selling styles, such as its signature Aurora Ski Pant and Polar Flare Jacket, along with a number of new iconic styles.

The store's unique design will reflect the collection's blend of forward-thinking style and timeless heritage. As a seasonal store, it will remain open throughout the upcoming winter ski and holiday shopping season from October through April.

After seeing record growth from its eCommerce initiatives over the past year, Perfect Moment's move into bricks and mortar retail marks another major step for the global brand.

The seasonal presence provides an opportunity to explore the potential for more permanent retail locations. The move is also supported by the brand's success at several multi-brand high-end retailers, as well as New York City's status as one of the top fashion capitals of the world.

"Our SoHo store marks a pivotal transition for Perfect Moment, enabling us for the first time to engage directly with our New York community," noted Perfect Moment's co-founder and creative director, Jane Gottschalk.

"The store will embody our commitment to innovation, blending our iconic heritage with forward-thinking style to create an experience that resonates with the local community. For the store opening in October, we will celebrate the vibrant energy of New York City as we bring our AW24 collection to life."

Gottschalk describes the interior design for the new space as embodying the brand's signature style of a seamless blend of fashion and function. Cool-toned metallic surfaces will evoke a wintery feel, while contrasted with a softer, translucent look.

The brand's iconic bright red will also punctuate the design, with key furniture pieces to be curved and lacquered in a deep, burgundy shade a key color of the season. The fitting rooms will enhance the shopping experience with large, AI-generated backdrops of a majestic alpine ski resort, while capturing the vibrant spirit Perfect Moment has become well known for worldwide.

Throughout the season, the SoHo store will serve as a dynamic hub for brand engagement with several exclusive events and marketing campaigns. The initiatives will connect Perfect Moment with the local audience while enhancing the total brand experience.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into the distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

