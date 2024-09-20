

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station on September 26.



Hague and Gorbunov are scheduled to lift off aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida no earlier than 2:05 p.m. EDT.



The Dragon spacecraft previously flew NASA's SpaceX Crew-4, Axiom Mission 2 and Axiom Mission 3 to the space.



This marks the ninth crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.



Once aboard the space station, Hague and Gorbunov will become members of the Expedition 72 crew and perform research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities. The pair will join NASA astronauts Don Petitt, Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, as well as Russia's Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.



Wilmore and Williams, currently stuck on space as part of its Boeing Crew Flight Test, are expected fly home with Hague and Gorbunov in February 2025.



Launch preparations are underway, and teams are working to integrate the spacecraft and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, including checkouts of a second flight rocket booster for the mission, NASA said. The integrated spacecraft and rocket will then be rolled to the pad and raised to the vertical position for a dry dress rehearsal with the crew and an integrated static fire test prior to launch.



Nick Hague will serve as crew commander for Crew-9, making this his third launch and second mission to the space station. Hague has spent 203 days in space and conducted three spacewalks to upgrade space station power systems and install a docking adapter for commercial spacecraft.



For Aleksandr Gorbunov, this will be his first trip to the space station as a mission specialist for Crew-9. He will serve as a flight engineer during Expedition 71/72 aboard the space station.



