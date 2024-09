WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI), a media company, announced on Friday that it has promoted Caren Bohan to the role of Editor-in-Chief of USA Today, with immediate effect.



Bohan, who joined USA Today in 2018, has been serving as Interim Editor in Chief of USA Today.



Bohan began her career at Reuters where she spent 20 years.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



