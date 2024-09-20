Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Second Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a second interim dividend of 10.8p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2024 (2023: 10.5p per share). This brings the total dividend for the financial year to 30 September 2024 to 19.6p per share, a 3.2% increase on last year's total dividend of 19.0p per share.

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 8 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 4 October 2024. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 3 October 2024.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

20 September 2024


