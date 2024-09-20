Eleving Group shares public offering

From September 23rd, 2024, 10:00 EEST Eleving Group shares public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is October 8th, 2024, 15:30 EEST. Up to 24 500 000 shares are being publicly offered to investors. Retail investors may place their subscription orders at a price of EUR 1.85 per one offer share of Eleving Group. The final price per share will not be higher than EUR 1.85 for retail investors. Each investor may subscribe for the minimum of one share. The offered shares are registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LU2818110020. The subscription process will be carried out using the exchange's Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LU2818110020): EAGLEIPO The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: September 23rd, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00; September 24th - October 7th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00; October 8th, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: October 14th, 2024. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the issuer's Prospectus and the Rules of Eleving Group shares subscription process through Exchange trading system. Additional information about the shares issue can be found here: https://ipo.eleving.com/ Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1247256