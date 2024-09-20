

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Atlas SP, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), and BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) announced a strategic collaboration of $5 billion to boost the former's investment and asset-backed credit deals.



The collaboration aims to support securitizations sourced by Apollo and Atlas issuer clients.



Currently, Apollo's stock is trading at $121.32, down 0.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



