Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 20.9.2024



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.9.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date20.9.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount10,000Shares
Average price/ share49.1879EUR
Total cost491,879.00EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 746 050 shares
including the shares repurchased on 20.9.2024
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen







For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_20.9_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ca1fb13-92aa-48a9-9580-ad4a82325545)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
